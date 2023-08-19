Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul press conference: Date, how to watch, start time and more revealed here

The high-profile matchups of Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul and KSI vs. Tommy Fury are set to take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The boxing matches are part of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event and will unfold in Manchester, England.

Paul's last boxing match was against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021, and since then, 'The Maverick' has been more involved with WWE. However, he's now making a return to the ring to face Danis.

Meanwhile, 'El Jefe' had previously withdrawn from a fight with KSI in January. Now, he's stepping into his inaugural boxing match against KSI's associate and business partner.

The first official press conference for the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul matchup is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at London's OVO Arena Wembley. The presser is set to commence at 4 PM UK Time and is accessible to the public with limited tickets, which sold out within just one minute, as per Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, the co-founders of Misfits.

However, fight enthusiasts worldwide can catch the event live on DAZN and Misfitsboxing's official YouTube channels as well.

As of now, the buildup for the event has not witnessed intense verbal exchanges, although Dillon Danis has already started making personal remarks about Logan Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, on various social media platforms. The upcoming meeting on August 22 will reveal how things unfold when they meet in person for the first time.

Logan Paul reveals a contract condition for his fight against Dillon Danis

The anticipation surrounding Dillon Danis' fight against Logan Paul is coupled with skepticism. In January, Danis withdrew from his match against KSI just a week prior to its scheduled date.

There is a widely held notion that a similar scenario might occur for 'The Maverick', particularly given that he recently revealed the inclusion of a contingency clause in Danis' fight agreement.

During a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul stated:

"I’m convinced he’s not going to show up... The clause is this: If he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. And then if he is indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pull-out clause."

Check out Paul's comments below (from 1:13:45):