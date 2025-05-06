  • home icon
  • Disgraced UFC veteran reportedly hid in a "dog crate" during arrest for felony home invasion

By Dylan Bowker
Modified May 06, 2025 21:16 GMT
MMA: APR 12 UFC 314 - Source: Getty
Sedriques Dumas is in trouble with the law again with new details on latest arrest situation being reported. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

More details have emerged regarding the April arrest of UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas. In a police report obtained by MMA Fighting from the Escambia County Sheriff's Department, the details of Sedriques Dumas' arrest painted a picture of a domestic violence situation involving the mother of his child.

The police claims documented that there was a call to the residence tied to a disturbance reported by Dumas' ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his child. The account provided was that the UFC fighter walked through an unlocked front door. Reportedly, Dumas also aggressively opened the back door of the residence and then was said to have forcefully grabbed her phone out of her hand.

The victim in this situation stated that she was talking to her current boyfriend and claimed she told Dumas to give her the phone back shortly after he snatched it. The report went on to say that the victim told Dumas he would be going to jail with Dumas, then stating he wanted a ring of hers back and tried to grab it off her finger.

After reportedly being unable to apprehend the ring, Dumas was then said to have thrown her around the room before grabbing a necklace off her neck and then leaving the residence.

Check out Sedriques Dumas' history of having to take mugshots below:

Arrest details for this UFC combatant continued

Sedriques Dumas then reportedly took his ex-girlfriend's phone and necklace, allegedly before driving off, only to return a short time later to throw her phone onto the lawn. The victim then claimed that she had asked a passerby to call the police, with on-scene officers reportedly then interacting with the victim, who was allegedly crying and shaking with what were reported as fresh scratches and bruises.

The police then reported that Dumas' current girlfriend was texting his ex-girlfriend to sway her to not pursue putting Dumas in prison. After officers documented the injuries and that thread of texts between the women involved, the officers eventually found a vehicle fitting the description of Dumas' at the building his new girlfriend lives in.

When detained by police, officers on scene allegedly found the UFC fighter hiding inside a dog crate in a shed in the backyard of the property. A probable cause to arrest was eventually the conclusion police came to, with multiple charges reportedly coming up.

Reported charges that covered home invasion/ robbery, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery (domestic violence), as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dumas last fought inside the octagon at UFC 314 and got knocked out by Michal Oleksiejczuk in Round 1 shortly before this recent arrest situation. Dumas remains in custody with a bond set at over five hundred thousand dollars, with his next court date slated for May 23.

