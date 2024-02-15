Why was Sedriques Dumas arrested? Charges against UFC fighter sharing nickname with Robert Whittaker only weeks before event

Sedriques Dumas recently found himself in conflict with the law yet again. The American MMA stalwart, who competes in the UFC middleweight division, was arrested after an altercation with law enforcement officials in Escambia County, Florida, U.S.A.

Going by the moniker, 'The Reaper,' akin to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Dumas is heralded by many as a rising star in the 185-pound division.

The 28-year-old UFC prospect reportedly got into a confrontation with police officers in the early hours of Tuesday (Feb. 13, 2024) in Escambia County. That was after a woman called the police on Dumas.

The street-fighting veteran live-streamed a part of his conversation with the policepersons on Facebook, including their disagreements and his subsequent arrest.

Watch the Sedriques Dumas arrest video below:

As seen in the video, the officers suggested that they'd been told that Dumas (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) was causing a "disturbance." For his part, the UFC fighter claimed he was simply walking down the street to "blow off some steam."

One of the officers in the video indicated that the woman who called them had asserted that Dumas was her boyfriend and was banging on her door. 'The Reaper' then implied that they'd broken up, emphasizing that he wasn't her boyfriend anymore and reiterating that he was just walking down the street.

However, the verbal back-and-forth between Dumas and the police officers escalated. The incident witnessed the UFC fighter being arrested, with the audio becoming unintelligible and Dumas going out of the camera's frame. TMZ was the first to report the arrest.

Besides, MMA Junkie reported that, as per Escambia County jail records, Dumas was charged with felony battery. As of Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 13, 2024), it was noted that the MMA fighter was being held without bond. Additionally, Dumas is scheduled for a court date on March 5, 2024.

Furthermore, as evidenced by online records, Dumas has had a history of legal issues. 'The Reaper' has been arrested 12 times since 2014 in Escambia County.

Sedriques Dumas arrest: Could 'The Reaper's' run-in with the law affect his UFC Atlantic City bout?

Back in 2022, Sedriques Dumas was arrested after an altercation outside a bar in Pensacola, Florida. He was accused of having struck a woman in a street fight.

In addition, he had multiple previous convictions in relation to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, shoplifting, and driving with a suspended license. Another notable case of his in the Escambia County Court was that of a DUI (driving under the influence).

'The Reaper' is scheduled to face Nursultan Ruziboev in a middleweight bout at UFC Atlantic City on March 30, 2024. Nevertheless, many believe that the Sedriques Dumas felony charges, stemming from his latest arrest, might prevent him from competing at the event.

Neither Dumas nor the UFC have addressed whether or not he'll be taken off the fight card. Regardless, fans can expect additional details to unravel soon.