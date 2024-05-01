"Disney world rules" - Former UFC champ reacts as Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is officially sanctioned as a pro bout

Jake Paul's boxing match with Mike Tyson has finally been sanctioned as a professional bout, which has drawn Dominick Cruz's attention.

For some time, there was uncertainty over whether the two men would indeed face each other under professional rules. Fears that they would be relegated to an exhibition match were rampant, but it was recently confirmed that the pair's clash will be fought professionally.

A recent Instagram post by MMA Fighting detailing the news led to the former UFC bantamweight champion offering his thoughts on the situation.

Cruz popped up in the comment section of the post, and appeared to take a dig at the bout.

Despite being sanctioned a professional boxing match, it will feature two-minute rounds instead of three-minute rounds. Moreover, both men will wear 14-ounce gloves instead of 10 ounces or 12.

This caused Cruz to disparage the rules, as he wrote:

"Disney world rules"

A screenshot of Dominick Cruz's comment on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

The matchup takes place on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Thus far, there has only been one other bout announced for the event and it will see legendary women's boxer Amanda Serrano facing the formerly undefeated Katie Taylor, who will defend her undisputed super lightweight title for the first time.

Their bout will also be a rematch of an earlier encounter, which the Irishwoman won via split decision. Their championship clash looks set to be overshadowed by the return of 'Iron Mike' to the squared circle. Despite the attention Tyson's upcoming fight with Paul has drawn, it has not been positive.

Many have been critical of 'The Problem Child's' pursuit of a matchup against the much older Tyson, who will be 58 years old by the time they cross swords.

Mike Tyson's boxing match with Jake Paul will be his first professional bout in nearly two decades

Mike Tyson's most recent boxing match was an exhibition against fellow legendary pugilist Roy Jones Jr., who was also far past his physical prime. Nevertheless, Tyson impressed many with his display against him.

While he hopes to replicate his performance against Jake Paul, their clash will be under professional rules.

The former heavyweight champion has not competed in a professional boxing match since June 11, 2005, when he was stopped in round six by Kevin McBride, sending him tumbling into retirement.