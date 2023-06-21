"Divorced Dern is my new favourite fighter" - Fans compare Mackenzie Dern with former UFC star after strawweight poses in skimpy swimsuit

Mackenzie Dern recently raised temperatures with her latest social media posts, sending fans into frenzy. The UFC women's strawweight contender is one of the promotion's most exciting grappling maestros and last beat Angela Hill via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 73.

The American-Brazilian was recently in the news after she announced her divorce. Some fans believe unattached Dern is the best version of herself. In a recent Twitter thread, a popular MMA-based handle shared Dern's recent pictures.

Fans loved the tweet sharing Dern's latest pictures and made their fascination known in the comments section.

One fan claimed that a divorced Mackenzie Dern could become their favorite fighter and referenced former UFC star Rachel Ostovich, writing:

"Divorced Dern is crawling to become my new favourite fighter, taking up the mantle of Rachel Ostovich."

Another fan complimented Dern on her looks and her fighting skills, stating:

"It’s very unfair to be so beautiful and so violently skilled lol."

One user joked about her ex-husband regretting losing her and wrote:

"The poor ex-husband must be kicking himself."

One user jokingly thanked the original poster for sharing the images and wrote:

"This is journalism."

One user posted a meme of Joey Diaz appreciating the tweet:

"Tremendous."

Another user thanked the original poster for the Mackenzie Dern updates and wrote:

"Thank you for your service, you are doing a hell of a job, keep it up."

Mackenzie Dern ordered to pay $4,000 alimony to husband Wesley Santos after divorce

It is no secret that UFC star Mackenzie Dern has been through a harrowing divorce ordeal. She was in the early stages of her divorce the last time she entered the Octagon against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61 in October 2022. She was married to Wesley Santos, a professional surfer, for several years, and the couple also share a daughter named Moa, born in June 2019.

AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA



“It’s crazy for me cause I always want to represent someone who can stand up for themselves and can defend themselves for all the women out there - so for me to see myself in that situation was really hard.”



Mackenzie Dern opens up on her divorce.

"It's crazy for me cause I always want to represent someone who can stand up for themselves and can defend themselves for all the women out there - so for me to see myself in that situation was really hard."

Tough to hear. Very open…

According to court documents obtained by MMA Fighting, Dern and her ex-husband had traded physical abuse allegations and the UFC star revealed Santos once wrecked their home before the police arrived.

She also alleged that he abused their pets, and denied her access to her Brazilian bank account while misusing her credit card. Meanwhile, Wesley Santos also accused Mackenzie Dern of abusing their daughter, which she has denied.

While neither Dern nor her ex-husband found any support from the legal system, a court ruled that the couple will share joint custody of the child. It also ordered Dern to pay her estranged husband's court fees amounting to $10,000 and a monthly child allowance of $4,006.

