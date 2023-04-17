Popular YouTuber Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks were in awe when they met former United States president Donald Trump cageside at UFC 287.

Ross boasts a YouTube and streaming following of over three million users and vlogged his experience at the major pay-per-view on his channel. During the video, the polarizing content creator is seen meeting former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and Logan Paul, as well as the former US president.

Upon hearing that Donald Trump was going to be in the building and sitting close to him, Adin Ross couldn't contain his excitement. He said:

"Oh he's coming over here. Mr. Trump is about to come over here!" (1:50)

Eventually, Donald Trump made his way up to the YouTuber and musician, followed by Adin Ross shaking his hand and stating that it was a pleasure to have met him:

"Sir, It is a pleasure. Nice to meet you. Please. Thank you. [After Trump walks away] Holy sh*t. What the f*ck. I just met Trump! We just met Trump! Bro we can never wash these hands. Ever, ever, ever!" (2:30)

After meeting the 45th president of the United States, DJ Akademiks revealed he praised the 76-year-old for pardoning his favorite rap stars:

"I told him he's big 45 because he got out A$AP Rocky, he paronded Kodak Black and Lil Wayne!"

Catch the full video of Adin Ross's UFC 287 experience here:

Robert Whittaker criticizes Israel Adesanya's UFC 287 celebration after KO win over Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya finally got a win over his 'Boogeyman' after he knocked out Alex Pereira in stunning fashion in the second round of their UFC 287 main event.

Following his victory, the Nigerian-New Zealander pretended to wield a bow and fire arrows into Pereira, who was lying on the ground unconscious. The newly crowned middleweight champion also dropped to the floor and pretended to be KO'd himself, which 'Poatan's son did to Adesanya when Pereira knocked him out during their second kickboxing bout in 2017.

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Israel Adesanya mocks Alex Pereira's son after KO'ing him Israel Adesanya mocks Alex Pereira's son after KO'ing him 💀😭 https://t.co/Mi6rdn556N

During an interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker gave his thoughts on Adesanya's UFC 287 celebrations. 'The Reaper' criticized his former opponent for the dig he made towards Alex Pereira's son, but admitted he did also see the funny side.

Whittaker said:

"Mate you don't get revenge on a five-year-old. Any kid that has slighted me in the world, what am I doing? Writing [their names] in my book and then getting them back in 10 years' time. Dude, Israel has a little black book of anybody that crosses him, he puts their name down."

Catch the interview here (13:10):

