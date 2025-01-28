DJ Steve Aoki reacts to Khamzat Chimaev sending out a warning to "take this belt" in 2025

UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev has vowed to capture the UFC middleweight belt in 2025, and his bold claim garnered a reaction from DJ Steve Aoki. Chimaev delivered a spectacular performance at UFC 308, submitting Robert Whittaker in the first round via face crank, which left the Australian's teeth misaligned.

With this dominant display, Chimaev firmly established himself as the next contender in line for the middleweight title. 'Borz' will most likely face the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland, which is set to go down at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia.

Chimaev took to Instagram, sharing a couple of pictures of himself and vowed to capture the 185-pound title this year. He wrote:

“2025 I will take this belt InShAllah, and no one can stop it.”

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The post caught the attention of DJ Aoki, who took to the comments section to react.

Check out DJ Steve Aoki’s comment below:

Screenshot of DJ Steve Aoki's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya reveals the fight that made him respect Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who heaped praise on Khamzat Chimaev's performance at UFC 308, spoke to MMA Junkie and revealed that Chimaev had earned his respect after his war with Gilbert Burns.

‘The Last Stylebender,' who could very well end up facing Chimaev in the future, said:

"The fight with Gilbert [Burns] was the one that made me respect his dog in him. So I was like oh yeah, this guy's really; he's 'bout that life. So yeah, whenever it happens, it happens. But right now, I'm focused on Imavov."

Check out Israel Adesanya’s comments below (6:45):

Chimaev fought Burns at UFC 273 and secured a unanimous decision victory. As things stand, he holds a record of 14-0 in his professional MMA career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.