Dmitrii Kovtun confident he's figured out Rambolek's "predictable patterns" ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 matchup

Surging Russian Muay Thai contender Dmitrii Kovtun is on a mission to crack a spot in the bantamweight division's top five rankings as he takes on the number four-rated athlete Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32.

Kovtun is looking to spoil the party inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where most of the fans who will be in attendance are home fans of Rambolek.

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, 'The Silent Assassin' claimed that he has solved the fighting approach of the Thai contender, and he can't wait to exploit it with his crisp hand combinations on fight night, as he said:

"Like many of my past opponents, he tends to come forward in predictable patterns. I believe my boxing gives me the advantage there."

The 27-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision win over Soe Lin Oo last March at ONE Fight Night 29, which improved his promotional record to 3-1. Before that massive win over the Burmese legend, Kovtun had already secured wins over Ferrari Fairtex and Suablack Tor Pran49.

His lone loss under the world's largest martial arts organization was courtesy of Nontachai Jitmuangnon, who knocked him out in two rounds in November 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 86.

Dmitrii Kovtun targets his first knockout win in ONE Championship against Rambolek

Although he has won three out of his four matches so far in ONE Championship, Kovtun hasn't scored a knockout win yet in all those bouts, which is why he's eager to get that highlight-reel finish.

Furthermore, the RUS Gym and Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp representative thinks that a knockout finish could be his ticket to a potential $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, as he told the promotion in a recent interview:

"Every time I step into the ring, I'm there to win. This time, I really want to get a knockout and earn the bonus."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

