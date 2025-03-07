Dmitrii Kovtun says Suablack victory restored his confidence to fight the very best: “I can take on elite fighters”

Dmitrii Kovtun is feeling much better following his impressive performance against Suablack.

After suffering his first loss under the ONE Championship banner two months before, Kovtun landed a unanimous decision win over Suablack at ONE Fight Night 27 in January.

Now, 'The Silent Assassin' will look to make it two straight when he steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a clash with Lethwei legend Soe Lin Oo at ONE Fight Night 29 this Friday night, March 7.

Speaking to ONE ahead of his return to the ring, Kovtun suggested that his win over Suablack proved that he's more than capable of going toe-to-toe with the best of the best:

"Beating Suablak gave me more confidence and reinforced the fact that I can take on elite fighters in their own sport. I made some technical adjustments and worked on my endurance."

Dmitrii Kovtun faces another tough test at ONE Fight Night 29

Things certainly won't get any easier for Dmitrii Kovtun as he's set to square off with one of Myanmar's most vicious strikers.

Soe Lin Oo goes into his sixth promotional appearance with 74 career wins to his credit and a trio of highlight-reel knockouts against Masayoshi Tsuhashi, Fabio Reis, and Pongsiri PK Saenchai under the ONE Championship banner.

However, Soe will go into ONE Fight Night 29 on the heels of back-to-back losses against current ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane and Thai sensation Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Will Soe Lin Oo climb back into the win column inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Dmitrii Kovtun's confidence carry him to another big victory?

ONE Fight Night 29 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, March 7.

