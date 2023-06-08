Dmitry Menshikov says win over Regian Eersel would be monumental: “This will be a huge victory”

There haven’t been many athletes who’ve gotten a chance like Dmitry Menshikov in ONE Championship, to headline and compete for a world title in their promotional debut.

As a consequence, the Russian dynamite wants to make the most of his golden opportunity when he squares off against Regian Eersel for the lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

Dmitry Menshikov brings a highly reputable 27-2 slate into his ONE bow, not having tasted defeat in almost six years.

More importantly, with 19 wins via knockout, he’s instilled with the belief that he could be the man who could bring Eersel’s immortal run in the promotion to an end.

While he’s chasing a crowning moment in his near-decade-long career, the 25-year-old striker admits there’s more to the win than just that.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Dmitry Menshikov said:

“This will be a huge victory for myself, my family, and my city.”

The Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai upstart hopes to follow in the footsteps of some of his peers with an upsetting win against the Dutch-Surinamese fighter.

And although he’s eager to kickstart his tenure with a bang, the lanky superstar knows he cannot enter the battle with a free and easy mindset.

Eersel, after all, has looked unstoppable in all his appearances at ONE Championship, picking up the lightweight kickboxing crown and lightweight Muay Thai world title in the process.

But Dmitry Menshikov hopes to ruin his foe's spotless run while extending his 11-fight winning streak on fight night.

With so much at stake, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top in this scheduled five-round thriller.

Fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime membership can tune in to ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free on June 9.

