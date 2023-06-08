Dmitry Menshikov on why town of Prokopyevsk produces ‘harsh’ fighters

ONE Championship newcomer Dmitry Menshikov of Russia is looking to represent his town of Prokopyevsk well when he makes his promotional debut later this week.

The 25-year-old striker will challenge ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel in the headlining title showdown at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

Dmitry Menshikov is seeking to skyrocket to the top of the division with a win and continue Prokopyevsk’s tradition of producing fighting greats.

Speaking to ONE Championship in the lead-up to his upcoming debut outing, the Empire Club affiliate spoke about his town and the gritty fighters it has produced, which include legends Artem Levin, Artem Vakhitov, and Grigory Drozd.

He said:

“Fighters here are harsh, with character. They have seen a lot, and that’s why they produce spectacular fights.”

A spectacular winning performance is what Dmitry Menshikov is gunning for at ONE Fight Night 11, which will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and available live on US prime time and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

He is banking on the momentum generated by his 11-fight winning streak prior to joining ONE. Dmitry Menshikov currently holds a professional record of 27-2, with 19 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Looking to take him down at the onset of his ONE journey is lightweight Muay Thai main man Regian Eersel, who is making his second title defense.

‘The Immortal’ returns to the circle following his first test as Muay Thai world champion in March, defeating Thai Sinsamut Klinmee in their rematch by technical knockout (body shot) in the fourth round.

