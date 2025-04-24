"Do it in an actual fight" - Fans react to Sean Strickland saying he would've shattered influencer Nick Nayersina's skull during sparring session

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently sparred with YouTuber and TikTok influencer Nick Nayersina, who had previously called him out. The Anaheim native's outing on sparring social media personalities started from his encounter with Kick streamer Sneako, who was also on the receiving end of a violent beating.
In the sparring session, Strickland delivered powerful blows to Nayersina, showing no mercy. The entirety of the session was a brutal beatdown of the TikTok star. On the 28-year-old's YouTube channel, the former champion can be heard saying this:
"If god is real bro, you're about to meet the one that lives down there."
After the sparring session, Strickland said:
"The best thing you did was run. Because, if you were to stay there, I was going to try to f****** shatter your skull with an elbow."
Many fans took to the comments section of the highlight posted by Happy Punch on X to share their reactions, with one writing:
"Do it in an actual fight."
Others commented:
"I like Strickland but wheres this type of energy when fighting professionally? Go to war with people as capable or more capable than you, not people who are weaker."
"Strickland ain’t have dat same energy with du Plessis."
"These are the only “fighters” he can beat nowadays."
"Did Sean almost elbow him in the back of the head?"
Check out more fan reactions below:
Israel Adesanya wants to avenge his loss by defeating Sean Strickland in rematch
In their first outing at UFC 293, Sean Strickland stunned fans by dethroning Israel Adesanya to become the new middleweight kingpin. Since then, 'The Last Stylebender' came up short against Dricus du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov and has not won a fight.
In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the Nigerian-born Kiwi spoke to former United States Navy SEAL David Goggins about his desire to get back into the win column. He claimed to exact revenge on 'Tarzan' since he beat him decisively when he was at the top of his game, saying:
"He beat me fair and square in Sydney, five-nil. Just whooped my a** badly. That was one of the things that made me realize I need to slow down in my activity. I don't wanna make excuses. I just wanna show him, 'If you beat me at my best, this time I am gonna come at him correct.'"
Check out Israel Adesanya's remarks below: