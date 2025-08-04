  • home icon
  "Do you have a death wish?" - Fans shocked as Merab Dvalishvili puts his hand inside a tiger's mouth

"Do you have a death wish?" - Fans shocked as Merab Dvalishvili puts his hand inside a tiger's mouth

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 04, 2025 06:28 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili's latest stunt has MMA fans concerned. [Images courtesy: @merab.dvalishvili on Instagram]

With his daring and often dangerous stunts outside the octagon, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is no stranger to life on the edge. However, 'The Machine's' latest thrill-seeking escapade has MMA fans in a frenzy.

Be it jumping headfirst into a frozen lake, fearlessly running downhill on rocky terrain, or risking reveling injuries in the leadup to fights, Dvalishvili is a true daredevil and, at times, a promoter's worst nightmare.

Dana White was visibly frustrated when the 34-year-old shared footage of an eye injury in the lead-up to his UFC 306 fight against Sean O'Malley. The promotion's brass, in all likelihood, would not be all that pleased with his latest stunt, either.

In a recent video posted on his socials, the Georgian can be seen playfully interacting with a tiger. At one point, he even places his hand inside the apex predator's mouth while posing for a picture.

Watch Merab Dvalishvili putting his hand inside a tiger's mouth below:

Concerned fight fans flooded his comments section, noting their thoughts and opinions.

@bulliedb170 wrote:

"Merab, do you have a death wish? Sometimes it feels like you do."

@bencipherx chimed in:

"Dana [White] won’t be happy tomorrow morning."

@tristianmontoy9 commented:

"Merab really could have the world and would still swim with alligators in a swamp."

Check out a few more comments below:

Screenshots courtesy: @MerabDvalishvil on X
Screenshots courtesy: @MerabDvalishvil on X

When Dana White slammed Merab Dvalishvili for revealing injury ahead of title fight

Fighters are often secretive about their training camps, keeping things close to the vest to avoid giving their opponents any advantage in preparation. However, Merab Dvalishvili doesn't seem to have any qualms in this regard.

In the lead-up to his maiden title shot against Sean O'Malley at UFC 306, 'The Machine' suffered a cut above his eye, which he immediately posted on his socials.

Dana White, for one, was furious and slammed the fighter for his lack of judgment. During a press conference for the Contender Series, he said:

"The whole world knows about Merab’s cut. He posted it. I mean, our guys are so dumb it’s next level, unbelievable. All the stuff that I talk about boxing, what I will give boxing is when something happens in a camp, it does not leak. Our guys can’t f***ing wait to throw it up on social media. It’s just [a] small cut, it’s no big deal. But obviously needed to be posted… And why the f**k would you want [O’Malley] to know that?"
Check out Dana White's comments on Merab Dvalishvili below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
