"Do I have to sue CNN?" - Joe Rogan slams CNN for "making s**t up," says he didn't use a horse dewormer to treat COVID-19

Joe Rogan has claimed that he didn't use a horse dewormer to recover from COVID-19.

Criticizing CNN and other media houses, the 54-year-old podcast host suggested that the use of ivermectin significantly helped him to get rid of the fatal virus.

"Do I have to sue CNN?" said Rogan jokingly on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "They're making s**t up. They keep saying I'm taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It's an American company (ivermectin). They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I'm taking horse dewormer. They must know that that's a lie. A lot of people can say (that I used horse dewormer). The internet says it, who cares? But CNN is saying it, like Jim Acosta (anchor at CNN)."

Clarifying why he resorted to ivermectin in the first place, Rogan said a "well-established" doctor at Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance advised him to do so. He also suggested that ivermectin probably helped him recover from the virus.

"What (the media) didn't highlight is that I got better. They tried to make it seem as if I'm doing some whacky s**t that's completely ineffective. CNN was saying that I'm a distributor of misinformation."

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ivermectin can be used on humans and animals to treat certain diseases. However, COVID-19 isn't one of them. Advising people against the use of ivermectin, FDA wrote the following in a statement:

"There are approved uses for ivermectin in people and animals but it is not approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. You should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your health care provider and acquired from a legitimate source."

Joe Rogan has now tested negative for COVID-19

It took just a few days for Joe Rogan to recover from COVID-19. Last Friday, the UFC commentator took to Instagram to reveal that he had tested negative.

Rogan landed himself in hot water earlier this year after he said that he was skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines. The 54-year-old believes fit and healthy people should refrain from getting vaccinated.

