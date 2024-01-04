“Do what makes you happy” - Submission grappling champ Danielle Kelly looks back at her stellar 2023

Danielle Kelly reflected on her success in 2023 before looking forward to the 2024 calendar year.

Heading into 2023, Kelly held a ONE Championship submission grappling record of 1-0-1 after submitting Mariia Molchanova and enduring a draw against Mei Yamaguchi. The American superstar continued to build momentum over the past 12 months as she accomplished the most significant world title in her career.

Kelly started with a non-title grappling match in February against former ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title challenger Ayaka Miura. The Silver Fox BJJ affiliate controlled the action against Miura and secured a unanimous decision win.

In September 2023, Kelly was matched up against former opponent Jessa Khan, who held a win against the American superstar in a different promotion. This time, the 28-year-old avenged her loss by emerging victorious by unanimous decision to become the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Earlier this week, Kelly looked back on her success in 2023 by sharing a compilation on Instagram featuring photos and videos with the following caption:

“2023. If I learned anything, it’s do what makes YOU happy. It was a good year for jiu jitsu. I competed twice, won at catchweight against a tough judo fighter, and won the @onechampionship atomweight belt against a decorated bb world champion who beat me before and everyone doubted me. Taught a ton of seminars and met new amazing people. Gain a little best friend who’s deaf. I’m looking forward to the new year and my goals.”

When does Danielle Kelly want to compete next?

On January 28, 2024, ONE Championship will travel to Tokyo, Japan, for a highly-anticipated event, ONE 165, inside the Ariake Arena. In the main event, a must-see flyweight kickboxing bout will take place between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

The ONE 165 fight card still needs several matchups added, and Danielle Kelly hopes to be one of them. The reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion had this to say in her Instagram story:

“I wanna compete in Japan so bad!!!!! @onechampionship”

It’s unclear who Kelly will defend her throne against next. Although nothing is confirmed, she has called for super-fights against ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex and ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan.