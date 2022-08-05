"Do you miss this man breathing all over you" - Ali Abdelaziz has a reminder for Conor McGregor after the Irishman claimed MMA was "easy work"

Ali Abdelaziz recently clapped back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman tweeted that MMA was easy work for him.

A fan replied to the tweet with a clip of McGregor's UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The footage shows Nurmagomedov knocking McGregor down for the first time in the Irishman's career. The fan asked if that was also easy work for him.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work. Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.

Ali Abdelaziz, CEO of Dominance MMA and Nurmagomedov's manager, retweeted the fan's post and gave his two cents on McGregor's claims. He implied how 'The Eagle' dominated the former two-division champion in their 2016 showdown and asked if he misses that feeling:

"Do you miss this man breathing all over you and take your manhood away from you."

Khabib Nurmagomedov earned a fourth-round submission finish when he fought Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

'Notorious' and Abdelaziz had a few heated exchanges during the eventful build-up to the fight as well. One might remember McGregor screaming at Abdelaziz during his first pre-fight face-off with Nurmagomedov.

Since then, they have often had exchanges on social media. The recent verbal jab from Abdelaziz is just another chapter in a seemingly never-ending saga.

Watch the press conference face-off between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov:

Will Conor McGregor ever make a return to MMA?

McGregor is set to star in the remake of the Hollywood classic Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

In light of this news, many have expressed their concern over the future of his fighting career. He has been out of action since his gruesome leg break at UFC 264.

To add to that, the Irish fighter is living his best life on his Lamborghini yacht. The consensus belief is that while other UFC fighters are training day in and day out, McGregor is not one hundred percent dedicated to his martial arts career.

The latest Hollywood gig might be yet another distraction in his bid to successfully continue his UFC career. That said, McGregor deeply cares about the sport of MMA as it was his performances inside the octagon that made him the star that he is today.

