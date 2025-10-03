"Do they secure me or do they let me go?" - Conor McGregor drops bombshell about his UFC future as contract nears end

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has opened the door for a potential exit from the promotion. The Irishman has been promoting the BKFC 82 event ahead of this weekend, and was asked about his future.McGregor, speaking to BroBible, confirmed he has two UFC fights left on his current deal, one of those being the UFC White House clash.“Let’s see how the future sets up. Obviously I have got my UFC contract, the fight at the White House coming up in eight months time. Then I have one more fight on my contract.”However, ‘The Notorious’ added that the ball is in the UFC’s court regarding his future. McGregor wants the UFC to negotiate with him and said he didn’t know what the plan was for Dana White’s organization.&quot;The UFC have to come to me with business. They may try to secure me for longer, I don’t know what they are going to do. They have a decision on their hands to make. Do they secure me or do they let me go? I am unsure.“All that matters for me is my preparation. And what lays ahead after that? I am ready.”Check out Conor McGregor's comments here:McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to Dustin Poirier in 2021, but has shared his desire to fight.When does Conor McGregor fight next?McGregor’s future in combat is up for debate. While the Irishman has constantly claimed he wants to fight, he was injured before his scheduled UFC 309 fight against Michael Chandler.McGregor suffered a broken toe, which led to the cancelation of the fight. However, ‘The Notorious’ now believes he will be on the UFC White House card and even hinted at a six-month-long operation.&quot;I have eight months and change out to the White House event. It’s a six-month operation. I consider it a six-month operation to get ready for this bout. That’s my focus right now. I’m just eager to climb the steps to being ready for my return. There’s a lot at stake, and I’m very excited about the opportunity.&quot;Then there is BKFC, which Conor McGregor partly owns. The 37-year-old has been promoting the Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens main event at BKFC 82, but keeps suggesting that he wants to fight one or both of the main eventers.