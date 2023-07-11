“Do the therapy and get myself right” - Jimmy Crute steps away from UFC after recent loss, citing ‘unhealthy obsession’ as trigger

It appears as though Jimmy Crute has decided to step away from the UFC after his most recent submission loss to Alonzo Menefield this past Saturday at UFC 290.

Crute took to Instagram and shared a message to his fans that he believes that he needs to take a break from competition for the time being. He mentioned that he had developed an unhealthy obsession, which was a factor in his decision after his latest loss:

"I’ve had a bit to process. that reaction after the fight just shows how unhealthy my relationship has gotten with this sport. I have been obsessed with being in the ufc since I was 12 years old and it has been my entire identity since I made the decision to chase this dream. I have a lot to address before I think about stepping back in there."

'The Brute' also brought up that he needs to take the time to improve his mental health and return stronger. He didn't reveal a potential timeline but mentioned that he will take as much time as he needs and anticipates that he will be competing in the UFC again, saying:

"I am going to take the time to find myself, do the therapy and get myself right. I’ve needed to walk away from this unhealthy obsession for a while now. That being said deep down I know that I am far from done. I’m going to step away for as long as it takes and do the work then comeback with a healthy and sustainable mindset toward this sport."

Crute is only 27-years-old, so he will still has plenty of time to compete in his prime when he feels as though he has done the neccesary work.

What is Jimmy Crute's MMA record?

Despite his loss to Alonzo Menefield at UFC 290, Jimmy Crute still has a winning MMA record.

'The Brute' began his MMA career in 2016 by submitted Ben Kelleher via armbar at Hex Fight Series 5. He then went on to improve his MMA record to 7-0 and competed on Dana White's Contender Series for an opportunity at earning a UFC contract.

The 27-year-old was successful early on as he defeated Paul Craig and Sam Alvey before suffering his first career loss to Misha Cirkunov. He managed to get back on track by earning back-to-back wins, but has since gone 0-3-1 in his last 4 fights.

