"Do not try and play Superman" - UFC star Sean Brady 's training partner hanging on to car as it gets stolen mid-traffic triggers concern among fans

Ukrainian MMA fighter Egor Kostyuchenko, who trains with UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady in Philadelphia, recently had his Mercedes Benz sedan stolen in broad daylight.

According to Brady's recent Instagram post, Kostyuchenko was delivering for Uber Eats when the unfortunate carjacking incident occurred. The 24-year-old Ukraine native, who has a professional record of 4-0, was also allegedly shot at during the grand theft auto.

Sean Brady posted a video of the incident, showing Kostyuchenko hanging off the doors as the car speeds off. After a short distance, the 24-year-old is forced to let go and walks away to safety away from traffic. While Egor Kostyuchenko was clearly trying to save his vehicle by hanging on to the doors, fans were concerned about him getting seriously hurt in the process.

After @mmamania reposted the footage on Twitter, many fans and users took to the comments section to make their feelings known.

"Philly? Man... That's dangerous AF and not worth your life."

"it's just metal on wheels. Let it go, not worth it."

"Do you have car insurance that covers fire and theft? If the answer is yes, do not try and play Superman."

Sean Brady pens emotional note for Egor Kostyuchenko in light of carjacking incident

After Egor Kostyuchenko had his Mercedes Benz stolen recently in Philadelphia, Sean Brady took to social media and penned a heartfelt note empathizing with his main training partner. The No.9-ranked UFC welterweight contender also shared a GoFundMe link for crowdfunding the Ukrainian's financial loss.

In an Instagram post sharing a video of what went down, Brady outlined how Kostyuchenko was an up-and-coming MMA prospect with a 4-0 record. He also pointed out that the 24-year-old Ukraine native was simply going about his duties for Uber Eats when he was attacked and shot at. Brady wrote:

"One of my main training partners from Ukraine was carjacked and shot at yesterday while delivering Uber Eats. This kid is 24 years old, 4-0, and he’s working so hard to chase his dreams."

Sean Brady continued:

"Here in the United States, for this to happen to him is devastating. We will be putting together a GoFundMe for him to try to help him out with everything he lost inside of his car. @egorka_now. The car is most likely never going to be found."