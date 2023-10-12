"Do you write your gear off?" - Sean Strickland pokes at Conor McGregor's steroid accusations amid USADA re-entry

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland hinted at Conor McGregor's alleged substance usage on social media.

Amid confirmation of McGregor finally re-entering the United States Anti-Doping Agency's testing pool and the UFC's decision to part ways with the non-profit organization, Strickland joked about wanting to use steroids.

In his first post on X (formerly Twitter), 'Tarzan' mentioned former champion T.J. Dillashaw and said that he would take his advice due to his past experience with substance abuse.

A fan then tried to imagine Strickland himself on substances such as EPO by likening him to a 'meth addict' at a music rave.

Strickland responded by quoting the post and questioning McGregor about how his 'gear' works and whether it is a potential tax write off to use steroids. He wrote:

"Do you think it's a tax write off?? @TheNotoriousMMA do you write your gear off???"

Sean Strickland recently upset Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 to become the middleweight champion after a dominant performance in the Sydney headliner. He was the No.5-ranked contender in the division prior to the fight and now finds himself atop the division.

USADA CEO confirms Conor McGregor's re-entry into the testing pool

Conor McGregor has been out of action for over two years since his July 2021 fight against Dustin Poirier, which saw him suffer a second consecutive loss to 'The Diamond'.

A planned return for 2023 against Michael Chandler at the finale of The Ultimate Fighter's latest edition was constantly delayed due to McGregor's tiff with the United States Anti-Doping Agency. McGregor has been out of the USADA testing pool due to his inactivity and his recovey from a leg injury suffered in 2021.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart confirmed that McGregor has re-entered the testing pool. However, he also shed light on the discontinuation of the UFC and USADA's partnership, caused in part by the McGregor controversy.

Tygart wrote:

“We can confirm that Conor McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool as of Sunday, October 8, 2023. We have been clear and firm with the UFC that there should be no exception given by the UFC for McGregor to fight until he has returned two negative tests and been in the pool for at least six months. Unfortunately, we do not currently know whether the UFC will ultimately honor the six-month or longer requirement because, as of January 1, 2024, USADA will no longer be involved with the UFC Anti-Doping Program.”