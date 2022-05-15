Doctor breaks down Aleksandar Rakic's "severe knee injury" at UFC Fight Night

A well-known physiatrist has chimed in with his thoughts regarding Aleksandar Rakic's freaky knee injury in the main event of UFC Vegas 54.

Brian Sutterer, a Mayo Clinic doctor who is known for breaking down sports-related injuries on YouTube, explained what might have caused Rakic's misfortune. Based on his initial analysis, Sutterer is convinced that the top-ranked light heavyweight contender has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Discussing the incident in a four-minute video on his YouTube channel, Sutterer said:

"This anterior tibial translation and that shift that we see backwards, is an ACL injury until proven otherwise. This is actually the similar position to what we see with sports like basketball or football when somebody is running and then they jump or they cut."

The Minnesota-based physician also broke down footage from the fight. Looking at the replay, it was apparent that something had popped inside the Austrian fighter's calf before he went down grimmacing in pain. According to Sutterer:

"Of course, Rakic's lead leg – his left leg – was getting beaten up all night by Blachowicz, but this was actually the right leg. If you look closely, here, you can actually see the pop. What we're seeing there is essentially the tibia, or the shinbone, that's displaced forward or anterior, and all of a sudden right there, pops back into its proper position."

Check out Brian Sutterer's assessment of Aleksandar Rakic's injury:

Jan Blachowicz reacts to Aleksandar Rakic's injury

Controversy aside, Jan Blachowicz could have reinserted himself into the UFC light heavyweight title picture with a victory over Aleksandar Rakic. Asked whether he believes Rakic's injury was a result of his barrage of leg kicks, the former champion said:

"I don't know. This is a question for him. I just wish him a very fast recovery and [hope he can] get back on his feet, back in the gym as fast as he can."

Catch Jan Blachowicz's comments below:

It's important to note that neither the UFC nor Rakic's camp has yet to issue an update regarding the Austrian fighter's condition. 'Rocket' was understandably absent from the post-fight media obligations as he was presumably rushed to the hospital.

Edited by C. Naik