Does Alex Pereira have kids? Viral MMA internet joke about 'Poatan's' "son" explained

Alex Pereira is arguably one of the scariest fighters inside the octagon. From his demeanor to his fighting style, everything makes him look scary. However, he is certainly a lovable guy outside of it. On social media, 'Poatan' often shows his humorous side for his fans to see.

Pereira recently started a joke himself when he posted a picture with his partner while holding a moai figure. For those unaware, the Brazilian is often linked to the historical Easter Island moai because of his stoic facial expressions.

He captioned the post by saying that he adopted a child and said:

"We adopted a child"

It is worth noting that Alex Pereira has two sons, Alessandro Vidal Silva and Lohan Vidal Silva with his ex-wife. Moreover, he has jokingly started to refer to the moai figure as his son and calls him 'Tony'. The UFC fighter has been seen taking him around as well as a part of the joke. Take a look at some of the posts he has made with it below:

Alex Pereira speaks about his upcoming fight against Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka are set to lock horns in the main event of UFC 295 in November for the vacant light heavyweight championship. The title was vacated by Jamahal Hill who suffered a serious Achilles injury,

It is worth noting that Pereira has fought in the light heavyweight division just once. His bout came against former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291, a fight that 'Poatan' won via unanimous decision.

Ahead of the highly anticipated UFC light heavyweight championship, Alex Pereira spoke about the fight in a video posted on his YouTube channel and said:

"It's gonna be a fight, a real spectacle, because it's different styles. But it's a style everyone loves, and I'm super stoked to have booked this fight. I'm sure it's gonna be a blast, I don't think anyone will regret watching this fight. Getting more technical, talking about Jiri, he's a seasoned guy. Everyone knows, former champion, strong guy, his style can be a bit tricky to figure out but I've got loads of experience. I'm used to this kind of fighter. Especially a striker."

Watch the video below from 2:38: