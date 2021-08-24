Does Alistair Overeem eat horse meat?

Former UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem has admitted that he is fond of horse meat and consumes it regularly.

Alistair Overeem was one of the most successful heavyweight MMA fighters of all time. He is the former Strikeforce heavyweight champion, DREAM heavyweight champion, and K-1 World Grand Prix champion, also having competed for the UFC heavyweight gold against Stipe Miocic at UFC 203.

During his K-1 days, where the Dutch fighter was the star attraction in MMA, Overeem admitted to eating horse meat. While discussing his nutritional preferences and regime, 'The Demolition Man' said:

"I eat 6, 7, maybe 8 times a day. I like beef, beef is good for strength. Cow beef, horse beef, I like fish. Horse is very good protein, better than beef. I eat Weetabix, nuts, fish. You’ll get big no doubt if you eat 7 times a day. My mother is big and strong, my grandpa was a big guy too. If you are from a small family, you might find it hard to get big.”

Watch the video below:

Alistair Overeem's statements about horse meat experienced a bit of backlash back in the day as it is illegal in the United States.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani about the situation not long after the viral video, Alistair Overeem said:

"Well that's a funny thing because, I just recently found out that horse meat is illegal in the States. I heard that in America they don't eat horse, well in Holland you can eat horse and yes, for me it's a good protein, better than beef. But I think [in] the YouTube clip you were referring to, I was eating beef."

Watch the interview below:

When the 'horse meat' story broke the internet. Since this interview my name became synonymous with horse meat. You got to love the internet @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/3AGRkCjUjo — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) May 22, 2018

Alistair Overeem signed a multi-fight contract with GLORY

At the age of 41, Overeem signed a contract with GLORY, an international kickboxing promotion based in Singapore. News of the contract surfaced on June 8, earlier this year.

'The Demolition Man' is scheduled to face current GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven on October 23 later this year.

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh