Does Conor McGregor have a clothing line?

Conor McGregor owns a clothing line called August McGregor. The suits released by the brand are designed by famous tailor David August Heil.

McGregor is not only known for his fighting skills inside the octagon and trash talking persona on the mic. He has often caught the attention of fans with his attire at press conferences and public events. The Irish fighter can be seen donning some expensive suits and dresses. Most of his clothes are designed by August Hill. The duo decided to launch a brand called August McGregor in 2018.

'Notorious' has a knack for expensive outfits and his suits cost as much as $10,000 a piece. The August McGregor brand sells replica copies of his iconic dresses that fans and others can afford at a discounted price. The clothes released by the August McGregor brand are designed by Hill and made of the same material that is worn by 'Notorious'.

When will Conor McGregor make a return to the UFC?

McGregor has been out of action since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. The Irishman suffered a freak leg break at the end of the first-round of the contest. Poirier was declared the winner via TKO due to a doctor's stoppage.

'Notorious' has since gone through the recovery process and has recently returned to training. However, it could be a while before the former two-division champion is ready for action.

There have also been speculations regarding the opponent for his comeback inside the octagon. A quadrilogy fight against Poirier is an option. 'The Diamond' currently leads the rivalry 2-1.

Michael Chandler also recently issued a callout to the Irishman after his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. 'Iron' is willing to take on the 33-year-old in a welterweight contest.

Furthermore, Charles Oliveira is keen to fight Conor McGregor in his next bout for the vacant belt.

A trilogy fight against Nate Diaz is also something that fans have wanted to see for a long time. McGregor himself is interested in fighting Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship.

Whenever he returns, Conor McGregor will have plenty of options to choose from. He is expected to be back in competition sometime this year.

