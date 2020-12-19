Does Floyd Mayweather Jr. have a fake beard? The details about legendary boxer's latest look

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. just unveiled a new look on Instagram, but people are asking - is his beard fake?

The flamboyant Floyd Mayweather Jr. has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, whether it be inside the ring, or outside. Mayweather Jr. has made a habit of flaunting his riches on social media, but earlier this week, the undefeated prize fighter flaunted a new look:

Mayweather Jr. posted a selfie on Instagram that has garnered over half-a-million likes as of posting. It features a fresh-looking Floyd with a goatee and mustache combo as well as a nice 5 o'clock shadow. Apart from that, Mayweather Jr. also appears to have some hair growing on the top of his head.

People have questioned the authenticity of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s hair, given that he has always sported a shaved head. And to the untrained eye, it does look a little like he has had a hair transplant done.

People react to Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s new look

People on social media are also wondering if Floyd Mayweather Jr. actually had a hair transplant.

In fact, this very issue has become a topic on a Boxing Scene, a popular boxing forum website. Here are some of the comments:

"How insecure does a person have to be always have a completely shaved head, but still feel the need to have a hair transplant?"

"It just looks like he hasn't been to a barbershop in a few weeks"

"How do you guys know this? Does this type of stuff appear in your newsfeed or do you seek this news? I really wouldn’t be able to tell any of this. Things like Floyd’s hair growing under his hat, or beard transplants. Lol wtf. How does one stumble upon this news?"

Social media was even more harsh, as Floyd Mayweather Jr. took more shots on Twitter than he did his entire boxing career:

Naahhh💀💀 Floyd Mayweather really outchea getting a hair and beard transplant!!! For what😭 He really at that stage where he dont know how to spend his money, like when you done with all the missions in GTA, mf is bored ashell🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Aai6JXNmMh — Xabi صبيح🇵🇰 (@5481H_C) December 16, 2020

Floyd Mayweather is about to grow a hipster beard after this facial transplant pic.twitter.com/9Jvt1WNpOj — Mr Sal (@SmokinUFC) December 18, 2020

Floyd Mayweather giving us a new look



A light beard and hairline enhancement #TBE pic.twitter.com/c4qNd9mRaw — Undefeated Podcast (@undefeated_pod) December 16, 2020

Whether or not Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s new hair and beard are real or transplanted is still up for debate. Fake or not, it's still a clean look for the former five-division world champion.

Will 'Money' Mayweather be sporting a full beard when he meets Logan Paul in an exhibition bout in February of next year? Only time will tell.