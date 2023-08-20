Does Ian Garry have herpes? Mouth scar triggers fan speculations during UFC 292 domination

Rising welterweight star Ian Garry was back in action at UFC 292 last night. While he went on to put on a clinic against Neil Magny, fans were left speculating about whether or not he has herpes because of a mouth scar.

Garry entered the octagon with what appeared to be a plaster beside his mouth. It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that this happened and fans have speculated about the Irishman having herpes before as well.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I sure hope the reason for Ian Garry wearing that plaster beside his mouth wasn't because he had staph infection."

"Bro they gotta update Garry's herpes a** promo video"

"No matter what Ian Garry does in his career. Herpes is still undefeated."

That said, despite the fact that Garry is speculated to have been suffering from herpes in the past as well, there is no concrete information available at the moment which can confirm or deny the same.

What's next for Ian Garry?

With his win over Neil Magny, Ian Garry is set to break into the top 10 rankings of the welterweight division and it looks like the Irishman is content to prove himself against the best the division has to offer and to do the same, he made a big call-out following his UFC 292 bout.

During the post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Garry called out Stephen Thompson for a five-round fight and said:

"This breaks me into the UFC top 10. I'm 25 years of age and I'm telling you now, I need to prove myself as the best striker that division had ever seen...To be the best striker in the world, you need to beat the best strikers and everybody has Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in their list, so give me Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson."

