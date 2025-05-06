Does Jack Della Maddalena have children? Exploring the UFC star's relationship status, family, and personal life

Jack Della Maddalena is walking into the biggest test of his career. On May 10, at UFC 315 in Montreal, the Aussie striker takes on Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title. For years, he’s been the division’s dark horse, slowly building his resume.

He holds seven straight UFC wins, four performance bonuses, and three finishes in his last five wins. He made his promotional debut against Pete Rodriguez and ended it inside three minutes with a TKO win. He followed it up with a string of statement wins, slicing through names like Ramazan Emeev, Danny Roberts, and Randy Brown.

The real breakthrough came at UFC 299, when he faced former title challenger Gilbert Burns. Trailing on the scorecards, Della Maddalena landed a perfectly timed knee in the third round to secure a stunning TKO win. That moment punched his ticket to the title shot, and now he gets his crack at championship gold against one of the most durable and well-rounded fighters in the division.

Ahead of the fight, let's take a look at Della Maddalena's family that supports him through it all:

Exploring Jack Della Maddalena's relationship status, family, and personal life

Outside the octagon, life looks very different for Jack Della Maddalena. The 28-year-old is married to Michelle, his longtime partner, and they share a quiet life far from the cameras and chaos of fame that comes with popularity. The couple started dating back in 2016, got engaged in 2021, and married in March 2022.

Together, they’re raising two children, a son, Franco, born in August 2022, and a daughter whose name remains private. While Michelle maintains a low profile, she’s a constant presence behind the scenes.

She frequently shares pictures of her kids, posts with Franco in her arms or candid family moments. The welterweight contender has also spoken about how fatherhood shifted his mindset, giving him a new purpose and sharpening his focus through each training camp.

Daniel Cormier warns Jack Della Maddalena to stay composed against Belal Muhammad

Daniel Cormier believes Jack Della Maddalena must stay calm and calculated when he steps into UFC 315 to face reigning champion Belal Muhammad.

Cormier pointed out that Muhammad’s success hinges on mixing his striking with takedowns, much like he did against Leon Edwards. Meanwhile, Della Maddalena must improve his takedown defense after struggling against Bassil Hafez and Gilbert Burns in previous outings. According to Cormier, the Australians’ ability to stay composed and control the pace will be the key to avoiding trouble and claiming the title.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"He has got to stay upright, he's got to move on the outside, and he's got to pick at Belal Muhammad. He can't get excited. Excitement in this fight for Della Maddalena will lead to problems. He's got to make sure he fights at his pace, his range, and really control the tempo of this fight."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (10:30):

