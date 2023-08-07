Does Jake Paul have a new girlfriend? When did he break up with Julia Rose? Relationship status of 'The Problem Child' explained

Social media sensation turned boxer, Jake Paul, is currently in a relationship with Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam. Before Leerdam, Paul was romantically involved with Instagram model Julia Rose.

'The Problem Child' first crossed paths with Julia Rose on the set of his music video. After spending time together, they officially started dating in 2020. However, their relationship was marked by ups and downs, and they were on and off since the beginning. Finally, in December 2022, Paul and Rose seemingly decided to call it quits.

The same was indicated by Jake Paul in a cryptic Instagram post where he said:

"Picked the wrong Rose."

Jake Paul further confirmed the rumors of his split with Julia Rose with his post on Valentine's Day. Paul took photos with red-colored boxing gloves and captioned the post by saying:

"Happy Valentines Day from me n’ mine I love you babe"

Back in April this year, 'The Problem Child' confirmed his relationship with Jutta Leerdam on Instagram after posting images of them getting cozy. Leerdam is one of the best female speed skaters in the world and has won the world championships three times. Paul captioned the post by saying:

"I'm Dutch now."

What's next for Jake Paul in his boxing career?

Paul was back in action this past weekend when he took on former UFC superstar Nate Diaz. Coming off a loss at the hands of Tommy Fury earlier this year, 'The Problem Child' needed a victory and that is exactly what he got.

Paul secured a unanimous decision victory following a 10-round scrap against Diaz who was making his pro-boxing debut. Since his fight, a lot has been said about who will he fight next.

It is worth noting that Jake Paul has presented an offer to Nate Diaz for a rematch in MMA. However, nothing seems certain as of yet, 'The Problem Child' could face Tommy Fury in a rematch or take on KSI in what would be the biggest influencer boxing fight of all time.

As of now, KSI and Tommy Fury are set to lock horns on October 14 and it will be interesting to see if Paul takes on the winner or loser of the fight later.

