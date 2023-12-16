Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Full card results

The Jake Paul vs. Andre August fight card has just wrapped up. The event represented 'The Problem Child's' first step toward a world title-challenging campaign in 'The Sweet Science' of boxing. However, it was not just Paul and August that set the evening alight.

The squared circle played host to several other thrilling bouts, some of which ended via knockouts/TKOs. Some matchups lasted longer than others, with stoppages occurring late. Other bouts, however, ended early.

So with another night of fights having come to a close, here are the results, starting with the main card from top to bottom.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August Prelim results

Franchon Crews-Dezurn def. Shadasia Green via unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 97-93)

Yoenis Tellez def. Livan Navarro via tenth round (1:21) KO

Lorenzo Medina def. Joshua Temple via sixth round (0:29) TKO

Zachary Randolph def. Michael Manna via majority decision (60-54, 58-56, 57-57)

Alexander Gueche def. Clayton Ward via third round (2:05) TKO

Jake Paul vs. Andre August Main Card results

Jake Paul def. Andre August via first round (2:32) KO. (Round-by-round coverage)

Jake Paul vs. Andre August highlights

The biggest highlight of the night took place at the main event. After repeatedly stinging a ducking Andre August with stiff jabs, 'The Problem Child' caught wind of his opponent's level changes, intercepting him with a thunderous uppercut, courtesy of his massive power. August landed flat on his back and could not continue, gifting the 26-year-old a first-round knockout and an explosive start to his championship campaign.

Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn served as the only women's boxing bout of the evening. Despite the enmity between both women ahead of the bout, their clash was a clinch-heavy affair with some big shots sprinkled into it. However, Green landed the harder blows and emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro took part in an entertaining scrap that saw them wage war across 10 rounds. However, in the dying minutes of round 10, Tellez landed a brutal right hand that knocked Navarro out cold with one of the most emphatic knockouts of the year.

Another competitive bout took place when Lorenzo Medina took on Joshua Temple, who established control of the bout with a knockdown. Medina, meanwhile, landed a punch to the back of the head. Things, however, changed in round five and ended in round six as a more urgent Medina wobbled his foe before unloading a combination for a TKO as the referee stepped in.

Elsewhere on the card, Zachary Randolph fought Michael Manna to a unanimous decision win with a convincing display.

Meanwhile, the event opener saw Alexander Gueche score a third-round TKO over Clayton Ward to set the tone for much of the evening.