"I've never slept anyone like that" - Michael Bisping on Jake Paul's shocking KO of Tyron Woodley

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping gave Jake Paul credit for pulling off something he never had in his storied combat sports career.

Over the weekend, Paul earned the biggest win of his career so far by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Not only did Paul stop Woodley, but he also did so in an emphatic manner as he flatlined 'The Chosen One' with a massive overhand right.

The fight itself may have been largely lackluster until the knockout, but it produced an iconic and meme-worthy photo of Woodley laying flat on his stomach. Bisping was admittedly in awe after witnessing the highlight. During an episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said:

"I'll tell you this. Here's another thing, he's knocked out everybody that he's faced. He knocked out Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Nate Robinson. And I'll tell you what, that knockout of Woodley there – I've had about 40 professional MMA fights, boxing fights, kickboxing fights – I've never slept anyone like that. You know what I mean? That was a f***ing knockout and a half."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Jake Paul's KO of Tyron Woodley:

Michael Bisping calls Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 a "s*** show"

UFC legend Michael Bisping may have been impressed by Jake Paul's knockout over Tyron Woodley, but not so much with his overall performance. 'The Count' believes excessive clinching made the fight a bore to watch up until Paul scored the stoppage.

During a live Q&A session on his YouTube channel, the retired fighter-turned-commentator told fans:

"I did watch it, the debacle that it was. It wasn't really a fight, it's always tricky talking about Tyron Woodley because I like Tyron a lot, but what a s*** show! What a s*** show that was, f*** me, even their own commentators were talking s*** about it and saying 'what is this?' I forget what the exact quotes were but they weren't very complimentary. There was a lot of hugging, there wasn't too much fighting and fortunately for Jake Paul, he managed to get the knockout in the sixth round."

Check out Michael Bisping's initial thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2:

