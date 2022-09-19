Does Khabib Nurmagomedov's fast-food business use horse meat?

Since leaving MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been making waves in the business world, launching his own combat organization, Eagle FC, and now has a fast-food brand. Nurmagomedov's latest venture, 'M-eat by Khabib' offers horse meat and beef sandwich-style meals.

The laws around eating horse meat in the United States are complex, with the country banning the sale of horses for human consumption. However, in many countries around the world, horse meat is a delicacy and has very little or no social taboo, unlike in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's company currently has seven outlets in Moscow, Russia, and has quickly gained a large following on social media. Its Instagram account already has over 20,000 followers in a short amount of time.

The UFC Hall of Famer has also used his Eagle FC platform to promote 'M-eat by Khabib' with the fast-food company sponsoring the MMA organization. The branding can be seen on the cage at the latest Eagle FC event below:

Nurmagomedov reportedly has a net worth of around $45 million dollars, with his businesses likely helping the Russian to build his wealth despite walking away from MMA back in 2020. The 33-year-old left the sport with an unbeaten record of 29 wins and zero losses and has also been inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame.

How much money did Khabib Nurmagomedov make by fighting Conor McGregor at UFC 229?

Khabib Nurmagomedov famously beat Conor McGregor at UFC 229 via submission in what was one of the most hyped bouts in the organization's history.

Due to antics in the build-up to the event, both fighters were fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Still, Nurmagomedov took home $2 million and was fined $500,000.

The Irishman was only fined $50,000 and also took home more money, walking away from the bout with $3 million in his pocket, despite losing against the dominant Russian. UFC 229 is the largest selling pay-per-view event in UFC history, selling 2,400,000 PPV's in the build-up to the event.

Watch the historic UFC bout here:

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov made even more money when facing Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. The Russian reportedly took home a whopping $6,090,000 in total after beating the American via submission in the third round.

'The Eagle' reportedly made the same amount after finishing Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in his final MMA bout.

