UFC paydays: How much did Conor McGregor make vs Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Irish Megastar Conor McGregor made $3 Million as disclosed salary in his losing effort against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the endorsement deals and pay-per-view points pushed his total earnings from the bout to an estimated sum of $50 Million.

Conor McGregor fought UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headliner of the UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) event in October 2018. Estimated to have crossed 2.4 million PPV buys, UFC 229 is the highest-grossing MMA event of all time.

Conor McGregor's $3 Million disclosed salary was the second-highest in MMA history at the time - only surpassed by the $3.5 million earned by pro wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 in July 2016.

Conor McGregor's opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov earned the disclosed salary of $2 Million at UFC 229. However, both fighters had to pay a fine to the Nevada State Athletic Commission due to the post-fight brawl that ensued after Khabib's submission win over McGregor in Round 4.

Khabib received a heavier penalty with a $500,000 fine and nine-month suspension while McGregor received a $50,000 fine and a six-month suspension.

The financial implications of Conor McGregor's rise in the UFC are huge

Before Conor McGregor's emergence on the UFC horizon, the promotion was home to pay-per-view stars like Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell and Brock Lesnar. All of them contributed to the growth of the sport in their own right and helped it become mainstream.

However, Conor McGregor's arrival and subsequent rise to stardom changed MMA forever as the Irishman brought a worldwide fan base to the sport and helped the UFC become a truly global phenomenon.

Even after a two-year hiatus from MMA in 2017-2018 and a less-active recent fighting career, Conor McGregor's name is one of the biggest brands in the combat sports world.

Conor McGregor's last fight was a second-round knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January 2021. McGregor's impending trilogy fight against Poirier is an intriguing affair as it will answer a lot of questions about his fighting future.

Expected to headline the UFC 264 pay-per-view event in July 2021, the fight has the potential to surpass Khabib vs McGregor as the biggest MMA fight of all time.

