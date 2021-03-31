When is Conor McGregor's next fight expected to take place and who will his opponent be? 

Conor McGregor looks set to have his next fight in July this year. A trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor has been in the works for a while and may have found a preliminary date on July 10th at UFC 264.

According to Ariel Helwani from ESPN, all parties involved in the rubber match are working towards making the fight happen. Commenting on the potential matchup, Ariel Helwani recently wrote on Twitter:

"Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 is close to being finalized for UFC 264 on July 10, according to multiple sources. It is not signed or fully agreed to yet, but all three parties seem optimistic, at this time, that it could be finalized as soon as this week."

UFC president Dana White also revealed at the UFC 260 presser that he is as eager as fight fans around the world to watch the trilogy fight. When asked about a fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier as the UFC 264 headliner, Dana White said:

"I hope so. We all hope so."

Shortly afterwards, Dustin Poirier also appeared to be ready for the fight to happen in July.

July 10th 💎 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 28, 2021

Though many believe that the rubber match should have been for the vacant UFC lightweight title, that honor has been bestowed upon the UFC 262 main event between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

While this might appear to be unfair to the #1 ranked contender, Dustin Poirier, 'The Diamond' reportedly chose a rematch against Conor McGregor over a shot at the title. Revealing a discussion with Dana White, Aaron Bronsteter wrote on Twitter:

"Dana White told me that Dustin Poirier was offered a shot at the lightweight title and decided to pursue the Conor McGregor rematch instead."

Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi last year at UFC 257. In a striking masterpiece, Poirier trashed McGregor's lead leg with vicious calf kicks before unleashing his hands to pick up a TKO victory in the second round.

Conor McGregor had previously faced Dustin Poirier in a featherweight matchup at UFC 178 in 2014, where the Irishman dispatched Poirier at 01:46 of the first round.