Does Khamzat Chimaev train with UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov? What is the name of 'Borz's' team?

Born in Chechnya, Khamzat Chimaev has seen a rise like no other. A strong and dominant grappler, Chimaev's grappling heavy style has brought about comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, both fighters train at two separate gyms.

Khamzat Chimaev currently trains at the Allstars Training Center in Sweden. The undefeated fighter trains under the guidance of his head coach Andreas Michael.

While his wrestling game is like no other, Khamzat Chimaev's improvement on the ground can be credited to his Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Alan Nascimento. With a lot of experience under his belt, Nascimento has also trained with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Apart from having excellent coaches, Khamzat Chimaev is also surrounded by a wonderful team. The Allstars training center is home to several UFC fighters, including Alexander Gustafsson and Ilir Latifi, to name a few.

Who gets trained by Khabib Nurmagomedov?

At UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the world when he announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. While 'The Eagle' does not compete in the cage anymore, he still stays connected by coaching others.

Nurmagomedov has already cornered the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Abubakar Nurmagomedov. On social media, fans can often see videos of 'The Eagle' helping them train.

While Umar, Usman, and Abubakar are relatives of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev is a childhood friend of his. Fans can expect to see 'The Eagle' in Makhachev's corner when he takes on Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280.

Check out this video describing the relationship between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev:

As a coach, Nurmagomedov has done very well so far. His success can be attributed to the fact that 'The Eagle' is a hard task master who pushes his students to their best.

During an interview, Islam Makhachev detailed his training with Nurmagomedov. When the lightweight title challenger was asked about who put on more intense training sessions between the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev said:

"I think Khabib. Now he pushes us like crazy. He was always training hard, but now he sits and just says: ‘Hey, do like this, this, this.’ But now he doesn’t feel how hard [it is]. That’s why he pushes us so hard.”

Check out the full interview below:

Over the course of his career, 'The Eagle' was known to be extremely disciplined and also a very hard worker. He will look to instill the same values in the fighters he coaches.

