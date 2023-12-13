Does Leon Edwards have children? Here’s all you need to know about the UFC champion’s offspring

Over the years, Leon Edwards has emerged as a big star in the UFC and the MMA world in general. So, it is understandable for MMA fans to be curious about the Birmingham fighter's personal life as well. Thus, many put up queries on the internet asking about Leon Edwards' childen or other details about his personal life.

As it turns out, 'Rocky' does have a child. According to Sportslens, Edwards has a son named Jayon, who is around six years old.

Last year in September, Edwards also posted pictures of himself and his son with the UFC belt on his Instagram account.

Leon Edwards is currently scheduled to headline the upcoming UFC 296 event on December 16. 'Rocky' will defend his welterweight throne against Colby Covington in a five-round clash which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

'Rocky' is currently on an incredible 12-fight undefeated streak in the UFC. This includes victories over fighters like Kamaru Usman, Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, Nate Diaz and Vicente Luque.

On December 16, Edwards will have a chance to further his legacy by defending his belt against a highly skilled fighter in Covington.

The card is filled with exciting fights from top to bottom. The co-main event of UFC 296 will feature another championship fight as Alexandre Pantoja will lock horns against Brandon Royval for the flyweight title.

A welterweight banger in the form of Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson will also take place on the main card of the event.

Other than that, prominent fighters like Tony Ferguson, Paddy Pimblett, Ian Garry, Cody Garbrandt and Bryce Mitchell will also compete on the UFC 296 card.

Who is the mother of 'Rocky's' son Jayon?

Over the years, very little has been revealed about Leon Edwards' romantic life as the UFC welterweight champion has preferred to keep those details private.

Currently, the UFC star is not married but there is no information available regarding the mother of Jayon, Edwards' son.

Apart from Edwards' romantic partner and his children, people also look up his younger brother Fabian Edwards on the internet.

Just like Leon, Fabian is also an MMA fighter who currently competes in Bellator. The 30-year-old has a professional MMA record of 12-3.