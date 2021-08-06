Does Mike Tyson own a Lamborghini truck and how much did it cost him?

Mike Tyson has been a proud owner of several high-end vehicles in his life.

It is a known fact that the legendary boxer is a big fan of SUV four-wheelers. One of the most luxurious purchases of his life has been the Lamborghini LM002, dubbed the 'Rambo Lambo.'

The SUV was all the rage in the 80s and early 90s, even though only 328 copies were manufactured between 1986 to 1993. Lamborghini LM002 cost $120,000 at the time of its manufacturing. Mike Tyson was among a handful of public figures who owned the vehicle then, along with the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Tina Turner, Pablo Escobar and Colonel Gaddafi.

Lamborghini initially aimed the U.S. military to be the target market for the vehicle when it was first manufactured under the moniker 'Cheetah.' However, Lamborghini could not get the specifics right for a vehicle suited for battlefields, which led the Italian automobile company to focus on a more civilian-worthy version.

The V-12-powered LM002 came with a 48-valve, 4,500 rpm engine, 5-speed manual transmission, and 118 mph top speed.

Lamborghini LM002 [Image credits: @wearecurated via Instagram]

Mike Tyson on who inspired him to purchase the Lamborghini truck

In an episode of his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the pugilist shared what made him buy Lamborghini LM002 back in the day. He revealed that while living in Bernardsville, New Jersey, as a twenty-something, he got a visit from former publisher of Forbes Magazine, Malcolm Forbes, who came in driving an LM002.

"So I was a young kid, probably 21, and I moved to this place called Bernardsville, New Jersey. The people that live there are very eminent... one day, I had just moved in Bernardsville, and who comes visit me? Malcolm Forbes. And what was he driving? A green LM002! A Lamborghini truck. And I was like 'What is that!' As soon as I found out how to get one, I got one man," Mike Tyson said.

Watch the clip below:

The LM002 was not the only Lamborghini car that Mike Tyson owned. He also had a Lamborghini Super Diablo Twin Turbo that he famously crashed ahead of his rematch with Evander Holyfield.

Mike Tyson with his Lamborghini Diablo. 💰 pic.twitter.com/dPXIzTD3hj — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) July 17, 2020

Broadcaster Jim Gray narrated a version of the story in his book Talking to Goats, where he described how Mike Tyson did not notice the stanchion that was put in place to protect the cars in the parking space of MGM Grand Garden Arena and backed right into it. The sportscar suffered suspected damage of around $1,000, but 'Iron Mike' was not having any of it.

Tyson threw the keys to a security guard who stood nearby and asked him to "get this f***ing car away" from him. The security guard misunderstood the directions, as anyone would in his place, and assumed he was being asked to put the car in the valet. Promoter Don King had to interject and resolve the situation, Gray wrote.

My Uncle Shel's 1988 Lamborghini Countach formerly owned my Mike Tyson pic.twitter.com/1XQjJlRTZ0 — tzigs (@tziegler14) June 20, 2015

