"Does that move him to number one?" - Chael Sonnen discusses Charles Oliveira's position on the lightweight GOAT list if he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira's upcoming lightweight title clash against Islam Makhachev is arguably the most anticipated matchup of the year. Chael Sonnen believes 'do Bronx' will have a legitimate claim to lightweight G.O.A.T status if he dominates Makhachev at UFC 280. 'The American Gangster' recently said on his YouTube channel:

"He goes out there and he runs over. He demolishes Islam in two minutes. Does that move him to number one?"

Sonnen believes that a fighter can be labeled the greatest of all time based on a single performance or even a moment when he is at his absolute best. Citing an example, the former UFC fighter referred to Mike Tyson's iconic knockout win over Michael Spinks in 1989. The 45-year-old continued:

"I believe that the greatest ever can be based on one performance... The world of boxing for example has united together, this goes back to I believe 1989, but it was the night that Mike Tyson fought Michael Spinks. It was a 93 second [ correction: 91 second] contest but the world of boxing says that Mike Tyson, that one that Spinks had to face is the greatest boxer to have ever done it."

Both Tyson and Spinks were undefeated when they clashed for the unified heavyweight title in a fight billed as Once and For All. 'Iron' knocked his opponent out in 91 seconds in what was the richest fight in boxing history at the time.

Charles Oliveira addresses Islam Makhachev's concerns about UFC 280 clash

Despite being widely regarded as the uncrowned champion, Charles Oliveira will fight Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi, which is considered the home ground of the Dagestani brigade.

Oliveira had previously claimed that he would go to Abu Dhabi twenty days before the fight to get acclimitised to the conditions. However, Makhachev seemingly became concerned when 'do Bronx' did not arrive with only two weeks left for the fight. Expressing his concern, the Dagestani challenger wrote:

"2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team [are] not in Abu Dhabi yet. Should I start [to] worry?"

Charles Oliveira quickly addressed Makhachev's concerns with the following message:

“Calm down, dad is coming 👊 Hello Abu Dhabi 🤫 🤫 🤫 🤫”

