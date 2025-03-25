"Does Oleksandr Usyk have a death wish" - Fans give mixed reactions as the boxer shows interest in MMA fight with Jake Paul

Recent reports suggest that the undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk is interested in an MMA fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

In a recent interview, the Ukrainian boxer's team reportedly weighed in on the champion's future. Although they are prioritizing a rematch with Daniel Dubois, they seem to have other plans for Usyk, one of them being 'The Problem Child'.

Speaking to OLBG, the Ukrainian undisputed world champion's team had this to say:

"Daniel Dubois is our priority. We’ll see what other opportunities open up. It might be great to step into the cage with Jake Paul under MMA rules, it would be interesting."

Check out Oleksandr Usyk's team's comments:

Fans were quick to share their thoughts regarding this potential matchup between Usyk and Paul, with one writing:

"Does Usyk have a death wish?"

Others wrote:

"Jake fights boxers in mma and mma fighters in boxing."

"Close to retiring so fair enough."

"When everyone said Jake would fight a boxer in MMA as a joke. It's not a joke"

"Why would two boxers do an MMA fight? It's likely just going to turn into a boxing match, but in a cage, with smaller gloves."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Oleksandr Usyk's team suggesting an MMA fight against Jake Paul [Screenshot courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Jake Paul calls out Anthony Joshua to a boxing match

After beating 58-year-old Mike Tyson in his last outing, Jake Paul has now called out former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for a boxing match.

Throughout his boxing career, Paul has fought fighters from different backgrounds. From YouTuber AnEsonGib to BKFC star Mike Perry, the Ohio native had defeated them all. With his only loss coming against professional boxer Tommy Fury, he has now challenged 'AJ', which is by far the toughest matchup of his career so far.

On his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, he had this to say:

"I know my boundaries. I want to fight Anthony Joshua, exclusive. Because I know that I will f****** beat Anthony Joshua's a**. He doesn't have a chin and he has no skill and he's stiff. I love you Anthony, we're friends, all this s*** but I want to fight you."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

