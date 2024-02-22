Does Raul Rosas Jr. suffer from a medical condition? Explaining reason behind the rising UFC star's unusual facial features

Raul Rosas Jr.'s face has drawn significant attention for its unique, even unusual, features. However, for those who are unaware, 'El Niño Problema' suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Pallister-W Syndrome.

The exact cause of the disorder is unknown, however, it is characterized by strong and unusual facial features consisting of a broad, flat nose, clefting of the upper lip, bone deformities, and more. This has been the source of tremendous attention for Rosas Jr., who has, unfortunately, had to deal with his fair share of negativity.

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, for example, poked fun at Rosas Jr.'s physical appearance back in late 2022. Regrettably, he isn't the only MMA fighter to have done so, as middleweight contender Paulo Costa has also mocked the 19-year-old's looks.

Regardless, Rosas Jr. will look to remind all observers of his talent and skill set this Saturday as he takes on Ricky Turcios at UFC Fight Night 237, otherwise dubbed UFC Mexico. While 'El Niño Problema' is still a young prospect, Turcios is several years older, having had his first professional fight in 2013.

Nevertheless, he brings a respectable 12–3 record to the table, which Rosas Jr. will look to further blemish with a victory this Saturday. Furthermore, it would build upon the young prospect's previous win over Terrence Mitchell, whom he TKO'd within 54 seconds of round one.

Who did Raul Rosas Jr. first lose to?

Raul Rosas Jr. was the subject of significant hype when he first signed with the UFC. The brash and undefeated prospect made great claims of aiming to become the youngest champion in the promotion's history and even boldly asserted that he could defeat the then-reigning bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling.

However, he was dealt a humbling defeat by Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287, as his more experienced foe dragged him into deeper waters to hand him a unanimous decision loss.

