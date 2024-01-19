Does Sean Strickland have a girlfriend? All we know about the UFC champion's love life

The Sean Strickland girlfriend revelation from last year was one of the most surprising events in MMA in 2023. However, to the surprise of many, Strickland has actually been in a relationship with his girlfriend, known only by the initials 'KJ', since at least Oct.14, 2022, when he posted her on his Instagram page.

Furthermore, he also mentioned his girlfriend, with whom he said he is very much in love, in an interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee back in late Aug. 2023. The future middleweight champion spoke highly of her, crediting her with a key role in his growth as a man.

"Guys, I have a girlfriend, who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys. You know what? And every time, and I was just telling her this the other day, I'd tell my girl. I'm like, 'Babe, every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p**** I can get, I think about who I was before I met you.'"

Check out Sean Strickland's comments about his girlfriend below (5:56):

While Strickland was comfortable enough to praise his girlfriend on camera, his relationship with her has been fairly private. Not much else is known about the pair or even when they met. Furthermore, her real identity remains a mystery, as her name and occupation are both unknown.

She has only ever been identified with the initials 'KJ' and nothing more. Regardless, Strickland, who is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis this Saturday at UFC 297, appears to be head over heels for his girlfriend.

Did Sean Strickland's girlfriend appear on a UFC-Embedded episode?

Ahead of his UFC 293 bout with then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland stunned everyone by bringing his girlfriend along. She even featured on the UFC 293 Embedded series, appearing on episode one and several other ones. However, she was first identified as 'KJ' in episode three.

That episode in particular is also notable for Strickland admitting that he and 'KJ' almost broke up at one point. Though the reason why was surprising to many fans.

"We almost broke up once. I'll tell you why. So something happened, we're talking if I accidentally killed a man. Like, I'm going to go to jail for life, and she said she'd f****** put me in prison."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (7:58):

The couple, however, stayed together. While the relationship was revealed back in 2022, most fans only learned of its existence after 'KJ's' Embedded appearance.