Does UFC fighter TJ Dillashaw really have a juice bar called 'Clean Juice'?

TJ Dillashaw is a former UFC bantamweight champion. The promotion stripped him of the belt when he was caught using PEDs. It has now come to light that Dillashaw owns a juice bar called Clean Juice.

The irony, of course, is that athletes using PEDs are often referred to as 'juiced up' or 'on the juice.' To make matters worse, Dillashaw founded the brand mere months after testing positive for PEDs in his system.

Dillashaw's PED history

Dillashaw tested positive for Erythropoietin (EPO), a drug that helps the body rebuild red blood cells. He claimed he had only used it to aid his weight cut down to 125 lbs when he faced off against flyweight champion Henry Cejudo in 2019. Not only did Dillashaw lose the fight, but he also tested positive shortly after.

At the time, Dillashaw held the bantamweight title and was on a four-fight win streak in the 135lb division. His run included two wins over his former teammate Cody Garbrandt.

Dillashaw voluntarily relinquished his belt via social media, stating the following:

“While words can’t even begin to express how disappointed I am at this time, please know that I’m working with my team to understand what has occurred and how to resolve this situation as quickly as possible. Out of fairness and respect to the rest of my division, I’ve informed the UFC that I’ll be voluntarily relinquishing my title while I deal with this matter.”

A return to the octagon for Dillashaw

Dillashaw has now served his suspension and is set to return to the UFC octagon soon. His first opponent will be rising contender Cory Sandhagen. The two men were initially scheduled to fight at UFC Vegas 26. However, Dillashaw sustained an injury in training which led to the fight being postponed to UFC Vegas 32.

Sandhagen will be no easy return to the UFC for Dillashaw. 'The Sandman' is currently ranked second in the UFC's bantamweight division. Spectacular back-to-back knockouts over Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes have seen Sandhagen become one of the most feared men in the division.

A win for either man will likely see them on their way to a title shot against current champion Aljamain Sterling. However, Sterling may have to fight Petr Yan in a rematch. Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee and lost the belt in his last fight with Sterling.