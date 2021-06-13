Does UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo have a pet water buffalo?

The world of UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is unique in more ways than one. One aspect of his life that stands out more than the rest is the fact that he has a pet water buffalo by the name of Ferdinand.

The Brazilian 125-lbs champ lived and worked on an animal farm for much of his youth, alongside his brother Francisco, who also competes in the UFC. While he left that life behind to train in martial arts, its influence never truly left him.

After making some money competing in MMA, Deiveson Figueiredo made an investment by purchasing a water buffalo, whom he named Ferdinand.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Ferdinand

In an interview with Ben Fowlkes, Deiveson Figueiredo revealed what it is like to have such an animal as a pet. He stated the following:

"Once they trust you, they're very tameable. But you can't let them second-guess you. They get aggressive and then you're in big trouble."

I asked UFC champ Deiveson Figueiredo about his "pet" water buffalo. Once they trust you, he told me, they're actually very tameable. "But you can't let them second-guess you," he said. Then they get aggressive. And then you're in big trouble. pic.twitter.com/5PPZ5xArR5 — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 8, 2020

Ferdinand appears to be a big part of Figueiredo's life and features regularly on the flyweight champions' Instagram. The buffalo also serves as a mode of transport for Figueiredo, as can be seen below.

Deiveson Figueiredo's UFC career

Deiveson Figueiredo was crowned flyweight champion in 2020, having signed for the UFC in 2017. He made his debut against Marco Beltran, winning after his opponent's corner threw in the towel.

From there, Figueiredo put together consecutive victories over Jarred Brooks, Joseph Morales and John Moraga. However, he came up short against Jussier Formiga in 2019, picking up the first and only loss of his career.

Figueiredo quickly returned to form, defeating Alexandre Pantoja and Tim Elliot to earn himself a shot at the flyweight title. He put on a dominant display against Joseph Benavidez but was not eligible to win the title as he had missed weight before the fight.

The win was somewhat marred by the failed weight cut as well as a clash of heads prior to the KO.

However, Figueiredo left little to doubt in the subsequent rematch. The Brazilian flyweight announced himself to the world as he dropped Benavidez before wrapping him up with a brutal rear-naked choke.

A dominant first title defense against Alex Perez established his presence as a legitimate champion. However, few expected Figueiredo to turn around and fight just a few weeks later.

His next opponent was Brandon Moreno. The two men put on a Fight of The Year contender, which ultimately ended in a draw. Naturally, a rematch immediately rebooked and the two will now face off at UFC 263.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar