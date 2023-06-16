"Does your wife come out?" - Marlon Vera announcing OnlyF*ns takes MMA Twitter aback 

UFC bantamweight star Marlon Vera shocked MMA fans this week after announcing that he has signed up to the popular subscription service OnlyF*ns.

'Chito' is one of the most popular fighters on the roster, gaining a plethora of fans over recent years due to his performances. Prior to losing his last bout against Cory Sandhagen back in March, the Ecuadorian star was on a four-fight win streak that included either a Performance or Fight of the Night bonus in each.

The 30-year-old linked his new OnlyF*ns account on Twitter and the subscription price is set to 'free'. There is also currently one post on the platform from 'Chito', alluding to potential fight news coming up.

Despite Marlon Vera signing up to the service as a way of providing more fight content for his fans, MMA Twitter has had a field day with the news. Most fans have opted to poke fun due to OnlyF*ns' reputation as a major platform for those working in the sex industry.

One fan even remarked that they'd like to see 'Chito's' wife on the platform too.

"Does your wife come out?"

Another fan hilariously stated that they were afraid to open the link, worried they'd see the bantamweight fighter in some provocative positions.

"I'm scared to open the link. Chito better not be some freaky sh*t"

UFC veteran weighs in on Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera rematch

Sean O'Malley may once again set his sights on Marlon Vera whether he wins or loses his upcoming bantamweight title fight against Aljamain Sterling.

'Chito' is currently the only fighter to have defeated O'Malley. In their 2020 bout, Vera landed a leg kick that caught O'Malley's peroneal nerve and dropped the American, before finishing the fight with his ground and pound.

The result is seen as contentious, mainly by O'Malley, as he has described that catching the nerve on his leg is typically a near impossible shot. Since then, the pair have regularly traded blows on social media and a rematch seems to be a matter of when, not if.

Offering his two cents on the potential clash was Josh Thomson from the Weighing In podcast. According to 'The Punk', Marlon Vera should milk his win against O'Malley for as long as he can and even suggested that Petr Yan is a better fight to seek than the rematch:

"Petr Yan and 'Chito', that's a great fight. That's probably the fight to make. The two of them coming off their losses, [the UFC] have got to get one of their top-10 fighters a win, making sure one of them stays in the rankings... I think that's the perfect matchup."

Catch Thomson's comments here (46:18):

