"Doing side quests for Guiness World Records" - Torrez Finney brutally mocked by ex-UFC star for lackluster performance at UFC Vegas 105

Undefeated middleweight Torrez Finney had a successful UFC debut this past Saturday, but his performance at UFC Vegas 105 has been the subject of widespread disapproval. Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson took to X/Twitter, as have many, to lambast Finney's efforts.

Finney was declared the victor via split-decision, but neglected to throw almost any meaningful offense. Official stats for the fight credited Finney with 17 total strikes and just four significant strikes over three rounds. It's an incredibly low output that saw Finney land just one strike in round three.

His lack of offense was such that Brunson was convinced Finney threw nothing.

"Torrez Finney might be the first guy I've seen go 15 minutes in a MMA fight and haven't throw a single punch. Man out here doing side quests for Guiness World Records"

Finney's win improved his record to 11-0, though one judge had actually scored the bout in favor of his opponent, Robert Valentin. The performance is unlikely to impress Dana White, who has, in the past, expressed clear reservations over Finney's ability to compete at a UFC level.

Given that he almost exclusively wrestled without any intention of finishing the fight or dealing damage, his stock could suffer, despite his undefeated record. Nevertheless, Finney is now a UFC fighter, and unless the promotion opts to release him, he will be until he's up for a contract renewal.

However, after a performance like his, it is difficult to imagine him not being on the UFC CEO's radar for all the wrong reasons.

Torrez Finney competed in Dana White's Contender Series several times

Dana White's Contender Series has introduced several high-profile fighters to UFC fans, including Raul Rosas Jr., Payton Talbott, and UFC 315 headliner Jack Della Maddalena. Torrez Finney, though, has competed in DWCS more times than almost anyone, being a three-time winner.

Check out Torrez Finney's last DWCS win:

Unfortunately, he was only awarded a UFC contract after his latest win. He has been determined to sign with the promotion for quite some time now and finally did so, making his debut at UFC Vegas 105. However, his performance was controversial, and he will have to do more to justify his roster spot.

