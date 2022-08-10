"When you're fighting five rounds, that's a title fight" - Dominick Cruz explains why Marlon Vera bout is a "title fight" for him 

Dominick Cruz breaks down why his upcoming fight against Marlon Vera will be like another title fight for him.

In a recent appearance on ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Cruz admitted that he is relishing the opportunity against 'Chito', while claiming that the fight will be at the highest level in the UFC. He said:

"When you're fighting five rounds, it's a title fight. Three rounds is not a title fight, so it's simple. When you move to a five-round fight and you're facing a top-five contender, that's the highest level of sport. Any of the top five could be champion at any given moment, so you’ve always got to be ready to adjust and that's what I'm facing and that's what I'm at right now and I love it."

Cruz added that he will have to be very "economically smart" against Vera and that his experience will come in handy in their fight. The two are set to go head-to-head in San Diego, California in the main event at UFC Fight Night this weekend.

While Cruz is a former champion of the division, he will be wary of the impressive form of the rising Vera, who is now ranked No. 5 in the bantamweight division. 'Chito', is riding an impressive three-fight winning streak, including wins over Frankie Edgar and the highly-rated Rob Font.

Watch Cruz discuss his fight against Marlon Vera below:

Dominick Cruz compares Vera to Rampage Jackson ahead of bantamweight clash

Cruz admitted that despite being on the receiving end of verbal jabs from his opponent in the build-up to the fight, he respected his opponent's rise to the top of the division.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour, Cruz compared Vera's "pokes" to the great Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson ahead of their fight, saying:

"I’ve got no problem with him. I’ve got respect for him. I love what he’s done. I’ve seen him on the bottom of the division rise to the top. The best way I could put it is kind of like Rampage Jackson. It’s not specific but it’s kind of like poke, poke."

Dominick Cruz is a former two-time bantamweight champion who was considered to be one of the most dominant fighters during his championship reign. However, after a series of injuries, he has managed to fight on only nine occasions since his debut in 2011, with his last loss coming against Henry Cejudo in 2020.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Oct1.2011



Dominick Cruz makes the 2nd defense of his UFC Bantamweight title,



when he def. Demetrious Johnson by unanimous decision Oct1.2011Dominick Cruz makes the 2nd defense of his UFC Bantamweight title,when he def. Demetrious Johnson by unanimous decision https://t.co/ENj3UwBTeR

While Dominick Cruz has won his last two fights inside the octagon, he will be confident knowing that a win over Vera could move him closer to contending to win a third bantamweight title, at the age of 37.

Watch Dominick Cruz on The MMA Hour below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew