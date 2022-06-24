"They don't care what I deserve, they care what happens" - Dominick Cruz on the "machine" that is UFC

Dominick Cruz has labeled the UFC a "machine" heading into his bout against Marlon 'Chito' Vera on August 13. Cruz comes into this matchup on a two-fight win streak, while Vera is on a three-fight win streak.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



#UFCSanDiego | bit.ly/CruzChito Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera is official for Aug. 13 in San Diego, per UFC broadcast. Five-round main event. Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera is official for Aug. 13 in San Diego, per UFC broadcast. Five-round main event. 👀#UFCSanDiego | bit.ly/CruzChito https://t.co/0mu1RU2ozN

Cruz joined the UFC in 2011 and built a promotional record of 7-2. 'The Dominator' has also landed a consistent job as a UFC commentator/analyst. With that said, the former bantamweight champion believes the UFC usually prioritizes what's best for them.

During an interview with Jon Anik, Cruz was asked about the matchup against Vera being a title shot eliminator, and he had this to say:

"I believe this is all the implications of a title fight. You're not wrong, and neither is Chael [Sonnen], but that doesn't mean the UFC cares. They don't care. They are a machine. And any machine is no heart."

He added:

"It's just money, power, and energy, and that's what the UFC runs with, and that's ok. I've accepted that, and that's what it is. They don't care what I deserve, they care what happens, and that's it."

Although Cruz believes the winner should get a title shot, it wouldn't be shocking to see them need one more win. TJ Dillashaw is expected to get the next title shot with Jose Aldo and Petr Yan lurking for another shot.

If 'Chito' or 'The Dominator' want to face the winner of Dillashaw/Sterling, they need an impressive win that makes them undeniable.

Watch Dominick Cruz discuss the UFC and the fight against 'Chito' Vera below:

Dominick Cruz compares the current UFC bantamweight division to when he joined the promotion in 2011

When Cruz joined the UFC in 2011, he was awarded the inaugural UFC bantamweight title because he was the reigning WEC champion. He then defended the title in his UFC debut against Urijah Faber.

JReal @BloodyCanvasJon



#UFC

Dominick Cruz avenged his only loss to that point when he defeated Urijah Faber via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47) to defend his UFC bantamweight title for the first time in his UFC debut, nine years ago today at UFC 132 Dominick Cruz avenged his only loss to that point when he defeated Urijah Faber via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47) to defend his UFC bantamweight title for the first time in his UFC debut, nine years ago today at UFC 132#UFC https://t.co/4ww3A43xar

During the same interview, Cruz reflected on the evolution of the UFC bantamweight division by saying:

"I remember when this division did not exist when I started fighting...Me and Aldo fought for the world title in the WEC to crossover to the UFC because the weight class just did not have enough validity to exist. Now it's up there with the most-watched weight class."

If Cruz can win the UFC bantamweight championship again, he will be a three-time champion, something no one else has done. Before focusing on a potential title shot, 'The Dominator' needs to go through 'Chito,' who continues to evolve.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far