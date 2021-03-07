Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz's current net worth is estimated to be around $2 million as of 2021. The fleet-footed fighter earns most of his money by fighting in the UFC as well as working as a color commentator for the promotion.

According to Wealthypersons.com, Dominick Cruz earns an annual salary of $250,000 in the UFC. He apparently earned $324,000 іn 2015-16, $170,526 іn 2014-15, and $109,831 іn thе уеаr 2013-14 аѕ hіѕ ѕаlаrу for competing inside the octagon.

Since Cruz took a four-year-long hiatus from fighting following his loss to Cody Garbrandt, there's no information available on what the bantamweight legend earned in 2017-2020, before his return against Henry Cejudo at UFC 249.

Dominick Cruz proves he's still got a lot to offer in the bantamweight division

Dominick Cruz proved he still has a lot to offer in the 135 lbs division by picking up a split decision victory against Casey Kenney in a preliminary card clash at UFC 259. Following two defeats in his last two fights, which were also title fights, Cruz badly needed the win tonight to stay relevant in the title picture.

Some Cruz hot sauce 🔥 #UFC259 — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) March 7, 2021

Cruz movement is and has always been great. #UFC259 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) March 7, 2021

Although he lost to Cejudo on his return to the octagon in 2020, Cruz believes it was referee Keith Peterson who cost him the fight. Peterson stopped the contest when Cruz was trying to get up after being knocked down by Cejudo during the fight. Dominick Cruz claims it was an unfair stoppage.

He even requested that Peterson isn't allowed to officiate his recently concluded fight against Kenney tonight.

“It’s not that I hate this guy or anything. This is a business thing, and I did not feel like he was doing his just. There are plenty of refs. I’ve never had an issue with any other ref in the history of my career – before the fight started. I had an issue with him before the fight started in the locker room. So that’s what made me stand by the fact that I’d prefer another ref.”(quotes courtesy of MMA Junkie)"

Сruz іѕ known for his unоrthоdох but effective fіghtіng ѕtуlе. Не is very agile and stays on his toes for most of the fight, working оdd аnglеѕ to catch his opponents off guard with vicious and precise striking. Нis movement also ensures that he isn't a static target for his opponents to aim at during the fight.

Cruz is considered one of the best bantamweights to have ever stepped inside the octagon.