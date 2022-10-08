"That fight for me, as a fan, it was epic" - Dominick Cruz reveals which Jon Jones fight should be considered the greatest of all time

During a recent interview with MMA Pro Picks, Dominick Cruz spoke about how Jon Jones' first meeting with Alexander Gustafsson was the greatest UFC fight ever.

Despite still being an active fighter on the UFC roster, 'The Dominator' can often be found commentating on and analyzing fights inside the octagon. The aging veteran was on the wrong end of a devastating head-kick knockout last time out but will be hoping to regain form and put up another winning run inside the cage.

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson threw everything at each other for five rounds during UFC 165. On an episode of MMA Pro Picks, Dominick Cruz recently revealed that Jones' razor-thin decision win over Gustafsson was his pick for the greatest clash in UFC history:

"Definitely their first fight was one of my favorite fights of all time. Yeah, the footwork that Alexander was displaying, the way that Jon Jones had been showing up in all his fights and to be challenged like that with a taller guy, finally, that had good boxing. That fight for me, as a fan, it was epic, it was super cool to be part of it."

Both Jones and Gustafsson find themselves in difficult situations with the UFC at the moment. 'Bones' has been absent from competing for almost three years since his move up to heavyweight. The Swede is enduring a four-fight losing-streak that includes a first-round knockout defeat earlier this year.

Check out Dominick Cruz's comments on his best fight in UFC history in the video below:

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1

On September 21, 2013, Jon Jones was confronted with the toughest test of his mixed martial arts career when he stepped into the cage to face Alexander Gustafsson.

The light heavyweight champion looked almost unstoppable until that point, barely losing a round and dominating each opponent he faced. However, he was pushed to the limit by a rising, well-rounded European prospect.

Gustafsson's high-level footwork, boxing, and his ability to compete wherever the fight took place caused major problems for Jones throughout their war, but ultimately, it was the NJCAA wrestler who came out on top.

