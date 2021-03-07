Dominick Cruz sets all-time record after beating Casey Kenney at UFC 259

Dominick Cruz set the record for most wins by any fighter in UFC/WEC bantamweight history (13) with a win over Casey Kenney. The former two-time UFC bantamweight champion created the record in a featured prelim bout at the UFC 259 PPV event.

Dominick Cruz (23-3 MMA, 8-1 WEC, 6-2 UFC) is currently ranked at No.11 in the UFC's bantamweight rankings. The fight against Kenny was Dominator's first appearance in the UFC octagon in eleven months and only the second in four years. Cruz outstruck Kenny 115 to 74 in terms of total strikes landed and completed two out of nine takedown attempts to secure a split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) win.

Dominick Cruz's record stands out, especially because the former champion has been sidelined due to injuries for the better part of a decade. Cruz has competed in the UFC only six times since October 2011 with two layoffs that lasted over three years each. Dominick Cruz will soon turn 36 but his performance against Casey Kenney suggests he might be good enough for one last run at the bantamweight title.

How close are other bantamweights to Dominick Cruz's record?

Dominick Cruz's archrivals Urijah Faber and TJ Dillashaw are a close second behind Dominick Cruz with twelve wins each in the UFC/WEC bantamweight division.

Urijah Faber (35-11 MMA, 8-3 WEC, 10-7 UFC) has competed in both featherweight and bantamweight divisions of both promotions. Faber holds a 18-10 record under the Zuffa banner and 12 of his 18 wins have been secured from bantamweightht. Dominick Cruz and the California Kid's trilogy is among the most heated rivalries in the lower weight divisions that resulted in Cruz winning two out of three fights.

Disgraced former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw (16-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) is another rival of Dominick Cruz from Team Alpha Male.

Dillashaw has never competed in the WEC but is one of the most successful fighters in the UFC's bantamweight division and holds the record for most wins in the UFC's bantamweight division. With his USADA suspension now over, Dillashaw is expected to make his comeback in the next few months.