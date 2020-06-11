Dominick Reyes claims that Jon Jones is avoiding a rematch against him

Dominick Reyes has come up with a bold claim against Jon Jones.

Jones and Reyes first faced off for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title at UFC 247.

Reyes vs Jones from UFC 247

At UFC 247, Dominick Reyes definitely gave Jon Jones a run for his money. The former came agonizingly close to winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, however, Jones managed to walk out still as the champion, courtesy of a split decision finish.

In a recent interview with UFC veteran Chael Sonnen, Reyes claimed that Jones wants no part of a potential rematch against the former after Reyes pushed 'Bones' to his limits in their first and only clash in the Octagon so far.

Dominick Reyes believes Jon Jones is avoiding a rematch against him

In the main event of UFC 247, Dominick Reyes certainly took Jon Jones to the very limit when he forced a split decision in the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship clash between the pair.

Despite a successful win over Reyes, many believed that 'Bones' somehow managed to retain the title and his fight against 'The Devastator' definitely wasn't his best performance in the Octagon.

While speaking to UFC veteran Chael Sonnen in a recent interview, Dominick Reyes claimed that he pushed Jones to his limit, somewhere he has never been before. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“It was obvious man, that last fight was a dog fight and I took it to him. I pushed him to his limits. I pushed him somewhere he’s never been. He’s never been outstruck, he’s never been hurt like that, he’s never had an opponent that wasn’t afraid of him at all. … He’s not willing to lose his belt for less than whatever million dollars. He knows that belt is close to being lost, so he’s doing whatever he can to avoid fighting me again." Reyes told in his interview with Chael Sonnen.

Dominick Reyes further assessed how Jones is planning to save his legacy by moving up to the UFC Heavyweight Division and face Francis Ngannou in the highly talked about superfight between the pair.

“He’ll go to heavyweight, ‘I’ll take my first loss at heavyweight, are you guys happy now? You saw me get knocked out by Ngannou,’ I think that’s kinda what he’s thinking. Do everything he can to avoid that to keep his legacy, to keep his belt. Possibly go up to heavyweight and maybe beat Francis and now OK now I can make a run at the heavyweight title.”

Advertisement

What's next for Dominick Reyes?

Fight fans around the globe believe that Dominick Reyes should be given a rematch against Jon Jones for his efforts in the first fight between the pair. It remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for Jon Jones, who recently threatened to vacate his Lightweight Championship

Jon Jones is reportedly in line for a title defense against Jan Blachowicz in his next fight but as of now, nothing has been confirmed. Should Jon Jones face Blachowicz or Dom Reyes in his next UFC fight?